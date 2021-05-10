Youth on bike not badly hurt in brush with truck

SALEM — A Salem youth hit by a pickup truck shortly before 4 Monday afternoon got away with scarcely more than a few scratches.
The boy was one of a group of elementary school-age kids on bikes, on their way home from school, when one of them was hit by a black pickup truck at the corner of North and Symonds Streets in Salem.
The driver stopped at the scene and remained to speak with police.
According to Lt. Dennis Gaudet, police had no information in as of 4 p.m., and his officers were still on the scene.
He was able to say, however, the youth sustained some scratches and was taken to Salem Hospital only because he was a juvenile, and his parents could not be reached.
He said the youth just wanted to get on his bike and go home.