PEABODY — Plans to construct a 133-unit condo complex at the former J.B. Thomas/Curahealth hospital property are forging ahead, but it could be well over a year before shovels are in the ground.
The Zoning Board of Appeals is still holding hearings on the Kings Residences 40B application, the most recent of which discussed one of the main concerns from neighbors: The project’s potential impact on parking and traffic.
Putting a lot of condos at 15 King St. has long raised concerns about how such a dramatic increase in the number of people living in the area would impact the Lowell Street, Endicott Street and King Street intersection, an intersection notorious for being dangerous, according to Ward 4 Councilor Ed Charest.
That “intersection is horrible. There are a lot of accidents there,” Charest said. “For one reason or another: People running through the light, and that kind of concern. We as a city, no matter what, need to address that, and that is going to be addressed in one form or another.”
Peabody attorney Jason Panos, who represents the developer, HDG King Street LLC, said the traffic study the project team conducted shows the condos will have a minimal impact on the area's general traffic, but he agrees that the intersection is an issue.
In April 2016, the city was approached by the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization — which conducts transportation planning — to participate in a program to identify low-cost intersection improvements, according to City Engineer William Paulitz. Paulitz said the intersection of Lowell, Endicott, and King streets was chosen for this program and studied by the engineering firm Howard Stein Hudson.
Panos said the study identified several potential changes that could be made to make the intersection safer.
During an April 12 meeting, ZBA member Barry Osborne questioned the project team’s decision to rely on that audit and suggested the team should consider doing a new audit, but Panos disagreed.
“Why shouldn't we rely on very fresh, contemporaneous traffic studies?” Panos said, adding that the city’s peer review consultant, WorldTech, said the project team shouldn’t have to conduct another audit because the city’s is still relevant. “Most of the mitigation measures prescribed in that (first) study were not implemented. That's really the point here. The city implemented one of maybe two handfuls of recommendations regarding a left-hand turn, but they did nothing else.”
Panos said even though all parties agree that the intersection is dangerous, it is not the developer’s responsibility to fix a problem that was there before any applications were even submitted.
“There are a lot of historic problems in that neighborhood related to traffic and stormwater,” he said. “We’re not doing anything to make those historic problems worse. We know that, and we are certainly in a position to make them better, but under 40B and the comprehensive permit act, it is not our responsibility as developers to address, let alone to pay for, historic problems that have never been taken care of.”
Still, Panos said, he and the rest of the project team would like to see these and other issues addressed.
“We believe it is in the best interest of the neighborhood, and us as a part of the neighborhood, that those traffic safety measures be implemented,” he said. “We are going to work with the city to ultimately implement them. We need to put a price tag on it and figure out what our role is, but the bottom line is, it's a 40B, and here is where there is a little bit of a disconnect."
Under Chapter 40B, the state's affordable housing law, these projects can sidestep most local zoning regulations in communities that are not at the mandated state threshold of 10% affordable housing. At Kings Residences, 25%, or 34, of the 133 condos would be designated as affordable housing.
Another main concern, Charest said, is the project’s potential impact on city schools. Panos said that like the preexisting issues at a tricky intersection, the concerns related to overcrowding at the city’s public schools existed prior to the condo complex proposal.
The ZBA cannot condition its approval of the application on how the project may affect schools, Panos said.
“The city, under any circumstances, needs to provide running water, safe roads. It needs to provide sewer, and it needs to provide schools,” he said. “These are municipal functions that exist despite this project.”
Panos added, though, that the developers want to be “a good neighbor” and work with the city to address some of these issues.
“It is very, very hard for a developer to say we have the magic wand and can magically produce the answer,” he said. “It is such a complicated issue.”
A complicated issue, Panos wanted to add, that he believes the city is doing a great job addressing.
Charest said the potential impact on the school population is why he supported the developer’s previous plan to build 110 senior condos on the same property. Senior housing, he said, would have had less of an impact on both traffic and the schools.
After facing strong pushback from the neighbors, the developers withdrew their application to build senior housing and filed a 40B instead.
“I've always believed in working with developers and coming to a sense of neighborhood harmony and things of that nature,” Charest said. “I think more and more people I've spoken to have come to the realization that something is going to happen, and something is going to be built. Honestly, and I’ll be really honest, a good portion of people wish we had gone back to the 55-plus” housing.
Even so, Charest said, he still believes both the city and the developers will do what they can to do the project well.
“I have to have faith in the developer and knowing that whatever project they do, they will do right,” he said. “I don't think this project, no matter what they do, they will do it badly. I do know their attorney who represents them is from Peabody, and I have a lot of respect for that individual. He was born and raised here, so I don't think he would do anything that would bring harm to the city. I do have faith in him, but I just wish it was a different concept.”
The ZBA is scheduled to meet again on this project May 10.