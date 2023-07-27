BEVERLY — Zeke the turtle is on the run — again.
Eleven years after his escape from his home in Beverly prompted a widespread search and media attention, the 6-inch Eastern box turtle is back on the lam.
"He's gone," Debbie Young, Zeke's owner, said Thursday morning. "I just can't believe it. C'mon, this can't happen twice."
Young said Zeke managed to break through a loose screen in the family home's back door either Tuesday or Wednesday night. She said she searched her yard and her neighbor's yard but hasn't found him.
Now she's hoping the kind of publicity that Zeke's last breakout generated will help find him again. In 2012, a neighbor found Zeke in his backyard, safe and sound, 30 days after his escape.
Zeke's fate was such an attention-getter because he's been around for so long, as turtles are wont to be. The Youngs have had him for 42 years, ever since Bob Young, a retired U.S. Marine, found him in the woods when Young was stationed in North Carolina in 1981.
Debbie Young said Zeke is probably 45 years old now. Eastern box turtles can live up to 100.
"I'm heartbroken," she said. "I've already balled my eyes out. I was 18 when I got him and I'm 61 now."
The Youngs live at 16 Western Ave. in the Ryal Side neighborhood of Beverly. It's likely that Zeke, being a turtle, hasn't gone far. But he's small and can be hard to spot. Debbie Young said he's brown with orange coloring and looks like "half a grapefruit."
The Youngs are offering a $500 reward to anyone who finds Zeke. If anyone does find him, Debbie Young said they should put him in a box and email her at d3byoung@gmail.com. She said he doesn't bite.
"I really feel that with the neighbors' help here on Western Ave. and in Ryal Side we can find him," she said.