Zuberek wants to see better communication

DANVERS — Mark Zuberek said the best way he can give back to his community is by participating in town government.
“I have dedicated myself to public service for the past 35 years, including elected and appointed positions to Town Meeting, Finance Committee, and the Select Board,” he said.
Zuberek, a retired engineer with construction management experience, said his previous experience in local government would serve him well if elected to the School Committee.
“I appreciate the value a solid education can provide our students, setting them up for success and a bright future,” Zuberek said about why he is running. “I will be a valuable voice on the School Committee and am dedicated to listening and providing guidance for the betterment of our schools.”
Alice Campbell, Robin Doherty, and Johann Hunter are also running for one of two open seats on the School Committee and will appear on the May 4 ballot.
According to Zuberek, the most urgent issue facing the School Committee is the need to create and execute a plan for the transition into post-pandemic learning.
“The pandemic and rapidly changing state and local regulations for returning back to school have been frustrating for students, parents, residents, and teachers alike,” Zuberek said. “Having better communication between the community, through the School Committee, with teachers and administrators could help us work together to make the best decisions for our students.”
Zuberek also said that his goals, if elected, would be to improve the quality of education in Danvers by improving teacher retention, test scores and the curriculum; to support educators by offering competitive salaries, expanding recruitment and regularly surveying teachers; as well as to engage locals through the use of surveys and in-person School Committee meetings.
“I am dedicated to being part of the team that improves district-wide communication, and I will work with other members to develop strategic plans to ensure our school system remains up to date with technology and resources across the district,” Zuberek said. “By working together, we can all share in the knowledge and satisfaction that we have provided for the educational needs of all students, and have built a district where all residents feel they are welcome and belong.”
Zuberek, who has a bachelor’s degree in science and civil engineering and has worked toward a master’s degree in structural engineering, lives with his wife Eleanor Zuberek. The couple have two adult daughters.
“We should be proud of the commitment that Danvers has made to support our schools; competitive salaries attracting quality teachers and administrators, state of the art technology and facilities to best support our students, and a dedicated School Board to represent the feedback from our community,” he said.
About Mark Zuberek
Age: Not specified
Occupation: Retired engineer
Previous public service/volunteer experience: Precinct 7 Town Meeting member, former Finance Committee and Select Board member.