DANVERS — A three-month water main project will start on Locust Street (Route 35) on Monday.
The construction, which will run from Betsy’s Way to Worthington Avenue, will add new water mains, fire hydrants and valves to improve the reliability and service of Danvers’ water system, the town said in a statement.
Drivers can expect detours directing traffic toward Poplar and Wenham streets while the work is underway.
No cars will be allowed to park on the affected roadway from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during construction, the town said. “No Parking” signs will be posted ahead of the work starting.
“We apologize for any inconvenience you may incur during this process,” the town said in its statement.
Those with questions about the project should contact the Danvers Engineering Division at 978-777-2668.