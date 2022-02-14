PEABODY — The Logan Express is back in Peabody.
Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport shuttle service was discontinued and the location on Route 1 closed due to low ridership, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority. But on Sunday, the hourly bus service to and from Logan Airport was up and running again.
On Friday, Massport snipped the ribbon on the new location behind the Northshore Mall with city and state officials. They say this is a more convenient site for passengers, with easy access to major highways like Route 128, 95 and 1, as well as local roads and businesses.
The shuttle is located in a parking area next to Rockland Trust, formerly East Boston Savings Bank, on the Prospect Street side of the mall property. The previous site was on the southbound side of Route 1.
Massport says the Peabody Logan Express will provide hourly bus service seven days a week between the mall and the airport, with the first trip from Peabody at 3:15 a.m. and the last trip leaving at 10:15 p.m. At the other end, the first trip leaves Logan at 4:15 a.m. and the last trip departs at 1:15 a.m. the following day.
“As traffic continues to increase and return to pre-pandemic levels, Logan Express service will continue to be an important, efficient and reliable transportation option for anyone using Logan Airport in Boston,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler in a statement. “We appreciate the support of municipal officials, local leaders, and the business community for helping Massport plan and open this new location which will make it easy for community members to use public transportation for their trips.”
Mayor Ted Bettencourt, in turn, thanked Massport for offering the transit link to the airport for Peabody residents and neighboring communities. “The new location is centrally located, conveniently right off the highway, with great access to local shops and restaurants.”
State Sen. Joan Lovely, of Salem, and Rep. Tom Walsh, of Peabody, also spoke to the importance of the service for constituents and having good transit options for the region, in the announcement last week.
The Peabody City Council approved a temporary one-year special permit for overnight parking of vehicles at the new location on Dec. 9.
Attorney David Ankeles, who represented Massport, told the council that 282 parking spaces in that lot would be available for riders while 14 of the remaining spots would be taken up by two temporary trailers that would provide a waiting area, bathrooms, and offices.
Ankeles, who stressed that all bus traffic to and from the site would route through the mall property to and from the ramps to Route 128, said they were asking for a temporary permit for now, which would expire around Christmas or New Year’s, so that Massport and the mall could reevaluate the situation — including traffic issues that may arise — and possibly return at that time for a permanent permit.
Massport says that prior to the pandemic, Logan Express was the seventh largest transit system in Massachusetts, with bus lines also going to Braintree, Framingham and Woburn. For more information on the Peabody shuttle and Logan Express, go flylogan.com.