SALEM — A long-discussed set of controversial wetlands protections has arrived and is already promising to break new ground.
The City Council received a two-part package of wetlands protections Thursday night at its regular meeting. The policies were sent to the City Council’s ordinance committee for future discussions and deliberations.
The rules, taking up a dozen pages in the City Council’s recent agenda, beefs up buffer zones and creates new boundaries protecting wetlands from construction. It also requires climate change be considered in city project review for the first time, according to Tom Devine, a city planner who worked in concert with a mayor-appointed working group on drafting the new rules.
“The ordinance establishes the (Conservation Commission)’s authority to consider climate change in its review, and the pending regulations will outline the application requirements and review procedures for that,” Devine said. “The Conservation Commission has no current, explicit authority to consider climate change in its review. It’s a big improvement.”
The ordinance also came with a separate provision establishing fines for violating the ordinance at $100 for the first offense, $150 for the second and $200 for the third and thereafter. It puts enforcement on city police and Salem conservation agents.
The package was delivered with praise from Mayor Kim Driscoll, who said the rules are “specifically reflective of Salem’s challenges, opportunities and community character” in her letter to the City Council.
“The proposed ordinance empowers the commission with new tools to be even more proactive and effective stewards of Salem’s wetlands, while providing applicants with a clear and consistent permitting process,” Driscoll wrote. “With the passage of this ordinance, Salem will become just the fourth municipality in Massachusetts to intentionally address climate change impacts in its wetlands ordinances.”
The rules were a contentious issue in 2021, when the effort drew fire from opponents of Mayor Kim Driscoll over concerns about how fast the changes were being advanced and whether the effort was done transparently.
The issue became part of several candidate’s platforms in the 2021election, with candidates split between those supporting the work taking place or others wanting a more public process. Ward 3 City Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo drew fire, as the ordinance committee under her leadership didn’t advance a citizen petition on the issue, in the interest of allowing the wetlands ordinance to get the time it needed.
The rules received little discussion when they hit the City Council floor Thursday night, with only two councilors speaking.
“A lot of us are excited to see the fruits of the labor that have gone into the hard work on this one in the past year,” said Ward 6 City Councilor Megan Riccardi, who presented the rules. “It was around this time last year that the wetlands protection group was formed and, throughout the 12 months, a lot of work and effort has been put into creating this ordinance.”
Ward 5 City Councilor Jeff Cohen said he recalled attending an early forum and learning “that there are so many different kinds of wetlands, floodplains, and their diligence — the composition of the working group — was really terrific.”
“I also want to thank Madame President (Morsillo) for your leadership in this whole journey,” Cohen said, “and also look forward to us passing a really good ordinance.”
