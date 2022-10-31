SALEM — Check out what the cat dragged in!
Janis Night, with two masked critter allies in tow, took to Salem Monday as a cat skeleton. But those walking downtown on Halloween were more likely to spot what Night was dragging behind her: A body, judging by the bloodied foot sticking out from the tape and garbage bag assembly.
"I'm a crazy person from Long Island, and I always think of these fun things, and felt I would never drag a body through the streets of Long Island. So... I'm going to do this in Salem," Night said Monday afternoon. "These are my two kids, and they think I'm nuts."
The children, who declined to be named, wore similar outfits to Night, with one described as a cat while the other was a ram.
As Night walked downtown Monday, she was routinely stopped for photos, sometimes with other revelers posing, other times just to show off the outfit.
By 1 p.m., however, the trio was looking to ditch their dinner.
"We're going back to lay this down for a while," Night said, pointing to what was actually a scarecrow wrapped up in the bag. "He's had such a day already."
The ability to bring a body to Salem was a long-term goal for Night, one she said friends back home didn't believe she was going to do.
"I said, 'I'm going to drag a body through Salem.' They said, 'get out of here!' and I said, 'I'll video!'" Night said. "This was one of the most fun things I've ever done."