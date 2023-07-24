SALEM — Few things are known about the effort to consider replacing Salem High School, which means everything’s on the table as a building committee comes together for the project.
City officials began July by announcing the formation of a Salem High School Building Committee, with 14 members appointed by Mayor Dominick Pangallo to begin their work.
That’s effectively all that’s happened so far, leaving all other details left to be detailed, according to school district Superintendent Steve Zrike.
“I think people think this has been all decided, that we’re building on that site and the grade configurations have also been decided, which is far from the case,” Zrike said. “We’ve identified the school site, but we have to do some more examination of that site — what’s the feasibility of building there? What grade configurations? What’s the scope of the work? Is it a brand new building? A partial renovation of the school?
“There’s a lot to be discussed here,” Zrike continued. “There’s a lot of input and discussion that the School Building Committee will be actively involved in, as well as members of the community.”
Salem High School serves ninth- through 12th-graders at its campus at 77 Willson St., behind the Horace Mann Laboratory School.
The school has been a frequent focus of attention in Salem, in part for sharply declining enrollment over the last 20 years. It only saw its first increase in student population — a major one — in the most recent year of 2022-23. With an enrollment of 1,275 in 2002-03, the school hit its peak a couple of years later, with 1,384 students enrolled in 2005-06, only to gradually decrease for well beyond a decade after.
The school lost an average of 29 students each year after the 2006 academic year, down to its recent low of 803 students enrolled in 2021-22, according to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. But with a new superintendent arriving in 2020 and a filling of the high school principal role after heavy turnover, an overhaul in communications district-wide, and major investment in career technical education programs, the tone throughout the school gradually shifted. After losing 57 students heading into 2022-23, the district saw an increase of 85 students this past academic year.
As the last few years played out, city leaders also sent yearly applications to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, a major partner for communities looking to build a new school. Last December, after repeated rejections, the MSBA signaled that Salem High had finally made it to the authority’s “eligibility period” for project funding. Many communities partner with the MSBA on building projects for help paying for a project through reimbursement, with reimbursement rates locked in during the development of a school building project.
But Salem High School “isn’t just a school building,” Zrike said.
“This is a community building, and as you know, we don’t have a lot of community spaces that are updated — modern spaces where people can gather and meet,” he said. “This is a massive project that has major implications for the city of Salem, and the community should be actively involved.”
That said, the timing hasn’t been perfect for the project until recently, Zrike indicated. The building committee process didn’t truly begin until the end of the recent mayoral election, at which point the city’s future direction was locked in with the election of a new chief executive.
“The mayor and I plan to meet with the chairs of the committee this summer,” Zrike said. “We plan to bring the committee together this fall for first conversations — introductory conversations — and we’ll work closely with the MSBA on what tasks are before us. I don’t think there’s anything imminent before the fall for the committee, but we want to start gathering people together so they know each other and establish connections between people.
“Those are the first steps for the remainder of this calendar year, and then we’ll be talking about a more extensive engagement process probably for the 2024 calendar year,” Zrike continued. “That’s just my initial, off-the-cuff thinking right now, but we’ve got some deadlines in the next two to three weeks for the MSBA that we’re putting together now, that include enrollment projections, birth rates, housing information that we have to put together.”
