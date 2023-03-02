SALEM — On television and in films, the resolution typically comes quickly after the discovery of DNA evidence linking the suspect to the crime.
But in reality, that evidence comes with mountains of documentation, as well as all of the other standard evidence of a crime.
So six months after John W. Carey, 64, was indicted in the June 1986 murder of Salem State student Claire Gravel, 20, of North Andover, the court case is still in its earliest stages.
Gravel’s strangled body was found in the woods along Route 128 in Beverly. She had last been seen at a downtown Salem pub after a softball game.
Carey, a former Gloucester man who is serving a 20-year prison term for a home invasion and attempted strangulation murder of a Hamilton woman in 2007, was allegedly linked to Gravel’s death through DNA that he was required to provide as a result of that prior conviction.
His DNA matched DNA found on Gravel’s pink tank top, prosecutor Kim Faitella said at his arraignment last fall.
During a brief hearing on Wednesday in Salem Superior Court, Carey’s attorney, John Apruzzese, said he is still working his way through “thousands” of pages of material related to the DNA evidence, which Faitella turned over to him as required by the rules of discovery, or the exchange of evidence in the case.
He told Judge Kathleen McCarthy Neyman that he and the prosecutor are “working cooperatively” to complete the process, but that it will take some time.
Apruzzese has also obtained funds to hire a DNA expert to assist him as he goes through the material.
The case was scheduled to be back in court on April 18 for another hearing to update the court on their progress.
Once a review of the evidence is complete, the defense may seek to file pretrial motions concerning the admissibility of some evidence or whether there was sufficient evidence to support the charge, or other issues. For example, Apruzzese has already cited concerns about pretrial publicity, in a prior motion seeking to let Carey hide from view in court, which was denied.
Carey was not present for Wednesday’s hearing. He is currently held at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, where he is serving the prison term for his earlier conviction.
