DANVERS — State Sen. Joan Lovely and state Rep. Sally Kerans will hold office hours in Danvers over the next week.
Kerans will be free to meet with constituents from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Danvers Senior Center, located at 25 Stone St.
Residents who are unable to attend the office hours but would still like to speak with Kerans can schedule an appointment with her by emailing sally.kerans@mahouse.gov or calling 617-722-2400 ext. 7962.
Lovely will be available at the senior center from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by visiting www.senatorjoanlovely.com/, emailing joan.lovely@masenate.gov or calling her office at 617-722-1410.
Lovely also holds office hours over Zoom every Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. To pre-register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y57g3owh.