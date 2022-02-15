SALEM — Even as infection rates from COVID-19 continue to fall, school leaders are finding it isn’t as easy to drop the mask mandate in city schools as it was for businesses downtown.
The School Committee held a meeting Tuesday night to talk about dropping a mask mandate launched by the district in August, prior to a state-wide mandate that took effect that month and will now end on Feb. 28.
As it stands, the masks will likely stay in place in Salem after Feb. 28, as committee members and district health leaders showed support for waiting until at least March 7, a week after spring vacation ends. That’s because officials have seen spikes in infection after school breaks, a point many at the meeting agreed on.
“This transition is really hard,” said committee member Kristin Pangallo. “It’s hard for some people because they just want it done, and it’s hard for others because they’re really concerned, and that desire for normalcy is really understandable.”
A lot of the decision rests the pandemic’s status, Pangallo argued, as there will likely be more surges and variants.
“That’s what viruses do. They evolve,” Pangallo said. “This discussion about what our metrics are is really important, and a year and a half ago, we got a little gun-shy around metrics, because they changed and changed again.”
Even as infection rates continue to fall, the city still has enough new cases over seven days to be considered an area of high transmission under CDC guidelines, according to Pangallo.
Then, there’s the vaccination rates. The schools doing the best vaccination-wise is split between Salem High and the Saltonstall schools, both at 67% — far shy of the 80% level sought by the state before the mask mandate scheduled to be lifted.
The city’s elementary schools, meanwhile, range from 35% at Bentley Academy Innovation School to 62% at the Carlton Innovation School.
“Looking at the Bentley numbers, and then looking at the demographic data is really alarming and speaks to that vaccine hesitancy among certain communities,” said committee member Manny Cruz. “It’s a really scary number to see... only 34% of students are vaccinated — and I think about where we’re at with our kiddos under 5 who are still waiting for a vaccine.”
Sara Moore, a member of Salem’s Board of Health and Horace Mann Lab School parent, said the decision is more nuanced for schools than businesses because of the nature of the environments.
“Schools are different from restaurants and gyms. People have the option of going to those places,” Moore said. “Students are required to be in school.”
Moore added she wasn’t aware of “any studies that isolate masks as a causal factor for anxiety or depression,” and that a lot more must go into a decision on the schools’ side.
“If we assume that removing masks is going to repair our community, that’s something we really need to think about,” Moore said. “If we lift the mask mandate, I’ll expect my daughter to continue masking at her school. I’d feel a lot better about sending her to school if (vaccination) rates were higher, coupled with lower case counts in the community.”
Anna Martel, a district psychologist, made a case for masks coming off from an emotional health standpoint. While it’s hard to correlate mask-wearing to increases in depression and anxiety, “it can be very hard for students who are at risk,” she said.
“Especially the children and students, adolescents, who are at risk — they have a much harder time reading body language and facial expressions with masks on,” Martel said. “It’ll benefit students ultimately when masks are removed, from a social-emotional perspective.”
Beyond that, she said, “I’m also very cognizant of the low vaccine rates, and we want everybody to feel safe,” Martel continued. “I understand completely what Dr. Moore was saying.”
Officials also recognized the difficulty of expecting teachers to monitor whether specific students are wearing masks as expected by their parents at home.
“How am I going to know every day the six or seven, or 23, where the mother, or parent, or guardian... putting myself in that situation, that’s going to be tough,” said committee member Mary Manning. “We have to hear from someone who’s in school and would know how that would play out. I don’t know how we’d do that, and I don’t know how we’d expect people to be able to do that. That’s something I’d want a good answer for before we make changes.”
February vacation ends on Monday, Feb. 28, in Salem, which is also the date for the School Committee’s next meeting.
