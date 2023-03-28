SALEM — Monday morning, the owners of Spitfire Tacos opened the front windows to their new, soon-to-open restaurant location at the Willows. Looking out from the inside, Kathleen Rodgers remarked, “you can see the ocean from here. This is a beautiful space.”
The name to soon adorn the marquee may surprise you. Meet the new Salem Lowe, bringing Chop Suey and pepper steak back this April under new ownership.
“It’s important for us, that we try to honor the culture and the cuisine, and the Yee family, and all the work they’ve put into it,” said Ryan Harriman, co-owner of the new Lowe alongside his life partner, looking over some of the restaurant’s original woks. “We want to save it, want to keep it going.”
Salem Lowe, with ties to the city predating the Great Salem Fire of 1914, closed last August after five decades under the Yee family. The eatery is best known for a handful of local favorites, most notably the Chop Suey sandwich — roast pork or chicken, onions, celery and bean sprouts cooked in a thickened soy gravy and served on a hamburger bun, per the New England Historical Society.
The closing last summer saw crowds line the Willows boardwalk for days to enjoy the classics one last time. Many did so while sharing their favorite Lowe memories. Others picked up order for those who couldn’t leave home, bringing the memories to them.
Spitting out a new Lowe
Spitfire Tacos, in the meantime, is its own success story. The restaurant first opened in June of 2020, three months into society-wide pandemic shutdowns that flatlined businesses — especially restaurants, never mind new ones — across the country. It was a shared passion for Harriman and Rodgers, who met as chefs at the Blue Ox in Lynn.
Opening in the pandemic with a captive audience at home couldn’t have gone better for Spitfire, Rodgers explained.
”The pandemic actually benefited us, because they were like, ‘who the hell are these people opening a restaurant opening during a pandemic?’” Rodgers said. “We also, just from being from Salem, knew a ton of people here.”
Soon, Spitfire had two locations open in Salem and Marblehead. Also soon, Lowe joined the list of restaurants closed during the pandemic transition.
Lowe “isn’t our thing,” Harriman said. “But we really want to do it. We really respect and honor the history of this place and what people say about the Chop Suey sandwich and what it means to everyone.
”We want to do that,” Harriman continued. “Hospitality isn’t about what we want, or what we want to eat. It’s about what we’re cooking and making food for — our guests. We want people to feel welcome and connected to their history.”
Get Chop Suey, even in December
Lowe will be going through some changes under new owners. Equipment will be upgraded, and recipes will in some cases be prepared differently. For example, chicken will now be cooked in a pressure fryer to create “a super crispy, super juicy chicken,” Harriman said. From there, it will become General Tso’s chicken, orange chicken, and anything else on down the line depending on the sauce and other ingredients.
Lowe will also now prepare its own noodles in-house, Harriman said, with different thicknesses and styles planned. Rodgers added that it’s similar to Spitfire hand-making tortillas, in the end “a huge difference.”
Even further, “we’re going to do some kind of non-traditional and seasonal vegetable stuff,” Harriman said. “When you go to get Chinese food and get a noodle dish with baby corn and mushroom and things, we’re going to do really fresh, seasonal vegetables. If you get the Lo Mein in April, it’s going to be different than the Lo Mein in November.”
That’s another change, according to Harriman. Lowe will now run year-round, versus seasonally like the rest of the Willows and the old Salem Lowe.
But some things may never change, including “the bucket,” Rodgers announced.
Haven’t heard of the bucket? Oops.
”It was a secret item,” she said, adding that it’s up for consideration as the restaurant prepares to open. “The bucket: fried rice, pepper steak... Chop Suey on top.”
