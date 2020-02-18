Rep. David Nangle was arrested Tuesday morning on federal charges including the alleged use of campaign funds for personal expenses, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office.
Lelling's office posted news of the arrest to Twitter and plans to announce details at a 10:30 a.m. press conference with Lelling and representatives from the FBI and Internal Revenue Service.
Nangle, a Lowell Democrat, is a division chair in House Speaker Robert DeLeo's leadership team. He has served in the House since 1999 and represents portions of Lowell and Chelmsford.
Last month, The Sun of Lowell reported that Nangle's campaign finance reports showed an $8,700 payment to Boston law firm Donnelly, Conroy & Gelhaar, LLP, and that Nangle, when asked if he was under any state or federal investigation, said he "knew nothing about it."
~ Katie Lannan/SHNS
