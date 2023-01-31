SALEM — A Lynn man who acknowledged there is sufficient evidence to convict him of pointing a loaded gun at another driver during a “road rage” incident in downtown Salem last February will spend the next 18 months on probation and must complete an anger management course, a judge ordered on Tuesday.
Andrew Kim, 31, had been scheduled to stand trial on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon — a 9 mm Walther Arms handgun police accused him of pointing at the other driver on a busy Washington Street near Salem City Hall on the evening of Feb. 3, 2022. The rush-hour incident led to gridlock downtown.
It was touched off when Kim, driving a Ford Crown Victoria sedan, was cut off by the driver of a GMC Sierra SUV. Kim then flashed his lights at the other driver, who then stopped in front of him and got out — a move, the man admitted in a victim-impact statement, was not the best decision.
The man told police that Kim pointed the gun at him. He then flagged down a passing officer.
Kim, who was ordered out of his car by police, said he’d only grabbed his gun, which he was licensed to carry and wore in a holster, out of fear that the other driver was about to assault him, but denied pointing it, a required element of assault with a dangerous weapon. He told police he had then placed the gun under the seat.
Kim’s attorney, Donnalee Leonardo, said she was prepared to call a witness to the confrontation who would testify that she never saw Kim pointing a gun at the other driver. But before the trial was scheduled to get underway, Leonardo and prosecutor Jennifer Capone proposed disparate resolutions of the case — Capone recommending a guilty finding and a period of probation for Kim, and Leonardo seeking a continuation without a finding.
The hearing hit a bump when Kim initially disputed the version Capone offered in court, which was based on a police report.
Judge Randy Chapman said that in order to resolve the case, either the prosecution would have to agree to a so-called “Alford” plea, which required no admission of wrongdoing, or Kim would have to admit to the facts offered by the prosecutor.
A short time later, Kim and his lawyer returned to court and Kim admitted to sufficient facts in the case.
Chapman imposed an 18-month continuation without a finding, a type of probation, during which Kim will be required to take part in an anger management course, not possess any guns or other weapons and not seek a firearms license. If he complies and stays out of further trouble, the charge will be dismissed, sparing him a record of conviction.
If he is found in violation of any of those terms, however, he faces an alternative six-month jail term, the judge ordered.
The other driver told Chapman in a victim-impact statement that while “it’s not the right decision to get out of your vehicle,” he believes that Kim’s response was out of proportion and could have led to a tragedy. “It only takes a second over something so stupid like flashing your lights or cutting someone off,” the man said.