SWAMPSCOTT — Authorities have identified a 37-year-old man from Lynn as the victim of Monday's industrial fatality at the Swampscott Quarry.
Christopher Perry, a 37-year-old Lynn resident and owner of Swampscott-based CGP Landscaping, was killed Monday as he and another worker were inside a rock crusher suspended above the quarry.
"Perry and another worker were in the device cleaning it when an apparent mechanical malfunction occurred," stated a press release from the Essex District Attorney's office Wednesday morning. "A nearby crane was assisting in the operation."
Police had received a call at approximately 1 p.m. Monday reporting a problem in the crusher. The incident was initially reported on social media as a possible crane collapse.
Perry was declared dead at the scene. The other worker was uninjured, according to the district attorney's office.
The quarry property, which is operated by Aggregate Industries, encompasses land in both Swampscott and Salem. The massive site runs along Swampscott Road in Salem and Danvers Road in Swampscott. The earth removal permit issued by Swampscott’s Select Board and reviewed by the Earth Removal Advisory Committee is renewed on an annual basis, according to the town’s website on the quarry.