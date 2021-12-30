SWAMPSCOTT -- The passenger killed in a single-car crash early Wednesday in Swampscott has been identified as a Lynn man, the district attorney's office said.
Christopher Mateo, 33, was riding in a 2005 Honda Accord that went off the road and into a fence and tree near the intersection of Paradise Road (Route 1A) and Franklin Street.
The driver, whose name has not been released, is still in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to the district attorney's spokeswoman Carrie Kimball.
No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation by Swampscott and state police and the district attorney's office.