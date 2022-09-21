PEABODY — A proposed subdivision in Lynn has sparked outrage from neighbors as developers seek access to a paper road in Peabody.
The subdivision would create five homes on a cul-de-sac near Longwood Avenue in Peabody, just over the Lynn/Peabody line.
While the properties would be entirely in Lynn, Attorney David L. Ankeles, representing the project’s developer Ted Smith Enterprises, Inc., told the Peabody Planning Board at its Sept. 15 meeting that the only way developers can access the land is through Peabody.
Ankeles has researched the property back to the 1850s. The one road he found leading directly to the property was Westford Avenue in Peabody, he told the board.
Westford Avenue exists solely on paper and has not been accepted by the city.
While the board does not have to approve the construction of the subdivision’s homes, it would have to vote to officially recognize the road in order for Ankeles’ clients to develop and use it. Ankeles has yet to file the project with Lynn officials.
“The research that I have done, and believe me, I've tried hard to find an alternate access, indicates that there are no rights of record associated with this parcel of land other than a specific grant back in 1924 to the predecessors of Ted Smith Enterprises,” Ankeles told the board.
That grant was a part of a 1915 subdivision plan that showed up again in 1924. Through this plan, the property was given access to Westford Avenue since it abutted the road on paper, he said.
“[The owner then] did in fact get a specific grant of a right of way to use Westford Avenue and as I understand the law, a paper street does give the owner of an abutter [the right] to improve and install utilities in that paper street for the full length and breadth of that street,” Ankeles said
There are no other parcels of land up for sale abutting the property, Ankeles said. Nor do his clients have the right to use nearby Nancy Road in Lynn, since it does not directly abut their land.
Water and sewer would come in from Peabody, Senior Planner Andrew Levin said at the meeting. Electricity would likely be provided by National Grid, and if not, the task would go to the Peabody Municipal Light Plant.
Property taxes would be paid solely to Lynn.
Children living in the subdivision would attend Lynn schools. First responders in Lynn and Peabody would have to establish a memorandum of understanding to determine who would respond to emergency calls.
“It did seem like something that could be done, and it would have to be done for a situation like this,” Levin said.
Ankeles said residents of the subdivision would most likely have to develop a homeowners association in order to pay for plowing and all maintenance of Westford Avenue.
“If things go wrong, it can be very expensive to fix…” board member and attorney Peter Arvanites said at the meeting. “I wouldn't be comfortable with anything less than some real strong assurance that [they could afford it].”
A petition against the proposed subdivision has garnered 57 signatures from neighbors.
They argued that the land there is largely made up of ledge. Blasting to make way for construction, along with the excavation of a new road, would likely cause damage to their homes’ foundations, they wrote in the petition.
A new intersection created by the construction of Westford Avenue would also be a dangerous, they said.
Lisa Curtis lives on Longwood Avenue Extension in Lynn, though a portion of her property is in Peabody. She is a direct abutter to the proposed subdivision and argued the project will decrease already low water pressure in the area and increase traffic.
“Right now, there are no curbs on the sidewalk on Longwood Avenue,” Curtis said at the meeting. “With the added traffic, it makes it very dangerous for the children in the neighborhood.
“If you are building in Lynn, you should come in from Lynn,” she continued. “This does not benefit Peabody at all. No taxes, no revenue.”
Russell Gallant on Fairview Road worries the creation of a new street will lead to more development in the neighborhood down the line.
“My fear is that Longview Ave will be a cut through over to Highland Ave,” Gallant told the board. “And if there's further development, if you vote in favor of this, it's out of your hands. It's in Lynn planning and development.”
Ward 1 City Councilor Craig Welton has met with Levin, Ankeles and other city officials prior to the planning board meeting to discuss the project.
“Subsequent to that conversation, I had a chance to reach out through the mayor's office to the city solicitor to ensure that there was no reason that this should move forward,” Welton said to the board.
“From what I understand, the opinion of the city solicitor is that there is no reason that we would have to approve this project,” he continued. “For those reasons, I just don't see what the benefit is.”
The board will speak with Peabody’s city solicitor to see if any permissions are needed from direct abutters to create Westford Avenue.
"I think it's a heavy burden that the applicant is putting on the residents of Peabody so they can build these four or five houses," Board Member Joseph Gagnon said at the meeting. "I have some serious concerns about this project."
The board voted to keep the public hearing on the matter open and continue action on the proposal until Oct. 13.
