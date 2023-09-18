SALEM — Mack Park Farm’s first fundraising festival is scheduled to take place this weekend at the farm where residents can enjoy the new accessible recreation area.
The community farm fundraiser will be held at Mack Park, 31 Grove St., Sept 23, 3 to 7 p.m. (with a rain date of Sept. 30, if necessary). There will be food, a cash bar, live music, garden tours, and guests can take home free produce while supplies last. All are invited to attend. This is a family-friendly event; tickets can be purchased for $15 online at https://MackParkFarmHarvestfest.eventbrite.com or by emailing kmurphy@salem.com to pay by cash or check. All proceeds will go toward maintaining the farm and growing food for Salem residents.
The Mack Park Farm began in 2020 when the city of Salem contracted with two local farmers to transform a neglected ball field at Mack Park into a lush growing space to provide healthy food for the Salem community. The project was inspired by a recommendation in the 2018 Salem Community Food Assessment to use municipal land for agriculture. The farmers oversee a crew of volunteers each week who help with the planting, harvesting and distribution of the food. All the produce is organically grown — no chemical pesticides or fertilizers are used.
The farm is surrounded by multiple permaculture guilds containing edible plants such as fruit trees, berry bushes, perennial herbs and native pollinators. The guilds, or “patches”, are designed after natural systems, like forests, where an array of plants, insects and animals exist together in a productive system that continually strengthens itself.
“The Mack Park Food Farm and Food Forest is a point of pride for Salem,” said Mayor Dominick Pangallo in an announcement. “I am so grateful to all the volunteers and city staff who have come together to rehabilitate an underused and overgrown area of a city park to create a vibrant recreational space where all Salem residents can have the opportunity to enjoy the food forest, farmers markets, and to volunteer.
“This is an outstanding example of our community members working in tandem to support one another, and especially those of us who are most in need. At a time when our world has faced so much challenge — navigating a global health pandemic — Salem joined together to produce and distribute fresh produce, and nourish our neighbors,” he said.
To date, the farm has grown more than 20,000 pounds of food that’s distributed for free at biweekly farmers markets at the farm, and through The Salem Pantry.