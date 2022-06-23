BEVERLY — Illusionist Lyn Dillies — the most acclaimed female magician in America — brings big-time magic back to the historic Larcom Theatre this Saturday.
Once the home to “the greatest magic show of the last hundred years,” Le Grand David and the Spectacular Magic Company for more than three decades, the Larcom’s ties to magic are legendary. The company, with seven White House appearances and a two-page spread in Time magazine to its credit, holds the Guinness World Records’ honor as longest consecutively running stage magic show at 35 years when it closed in 2012.
A decade later, magic will again make a grand entrance at the theater for two shows Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m.
“I am so honored to play the Larcom with its rich history in magic. As soon as I arrived for my site visit, I felt the wonderful karma left behind from the legacy of Le Grand David. I can’t wait to wow the audience with my magic. It will certainly be an extraordinary experience,” Dillies said.
David Bull, the performer known as Le Grand David, said he’s thrilled with the continuation of the long-standing tradition at the 600-seat theater on Wallis Street.
“The Larcom Theatre is a gem on the North Shore, and I loved performing our stage magic shows from 1985 until 2012. I am delighted that magic continues to be represented with the performance of my friend, Lyn Dillies, a wonderful magicienne in the grand tradition,” Bull said.
From New York City’s Lincoln Center to Hollywood’s Magic Castle, Dillies has been a headliner across the country. With her unique brand of mystery, comedy, audience participation, she’s known to amaze and astound audiences with some of magic’s most masterful, mind-blowing illusions.
Donnie Crowell, owner and executive producer at the Larcom Theatre, said Dillies’ appearance is the perfect way to bring back magic to Beverly, and in the perfect setting.
“We are thrilled (she) will be bringing her exciting, spectacular show to our theatre, and will keep magic alive. It’s the perfect family-friendly show with a down-to-earth, yet Vegas flair. Lyn gets rave reviews wherever she appears.” he said.
Dillies is the first female illusionist recipient of the Milbourne Christopher Award, the Academy Award of magic, from the Society of American Magicians, with past recipients including David Copperfield, Penn and Teller and Siegfried and Roy. She earned a Merlin Award for Female Illusionist of the Year from the International Magician’s Society.
She’s made magic history three times with her unique elephant illusions. She is the originator of “Magic At The Symphony,” a program she developed that combines her illusions with classical music played by major symphony orchestras. The Westport native also pioneered “Your Vote Is Magic,” a one-woman public service campaign she created that uses her magic to teach young people about the importance of voting in their lives.
The choice of Dillies — the first woman to make her mark in the world of magic — can also be seen as a tribute to the theater’s namesake, Lucy Larcom, a trailblazing nineteenth-century poet, teacher, and abolitionist, owner Lisa Crowell said.
“Being a woman, in a family run business, I am always inspired for other women making it tops in their profession. For me, personally, that’s exciting.”
“And Lucy Larcom was a major female in her time, and we’re looking to bring her story back to the forefront. She was a woman before her time, speaking up on different issues,” she said.
Crowell said it will be great to have that old magic back where it belongs Saturday.
“We are happy to put the spotlight back on magic. It’s really about bringing back magic to a theater that really put magic on the map. For us, to pay homage, to continue to use of the theater for that form of art, for us, it’s exciting. A lot of magicians in the ‘community,’ they always think of the Larcom as a special place — we still have the original trapdoor,” Crowell said.
For more or to buy tickets, visit www.thelarcom.org or call 978-922-6313.
IF YOU GO
Master Illusionist Lyn Dillies America’s Premiere Female Illusionist
Saturday, June 25, 2 and 8 p.m.
Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly
www.thelarcom.org or call 978-922-6313