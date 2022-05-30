PEABODY — The Peabody Public Schools is restructuring some roles in its upper administration this summer.
The current high school principal is transitioning to a district-wide position and the district has hired a second assistant superintendent, along with new principals at two elementary schools and other personnel, Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala said.
Steven Magno, who was hired two years ago as the principal of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, will start as the district’s new director of student services on July 1. The PVMHS principal job was posted recently and the district will conduct interviews for a new principal this week and announce the new hire by the end of the week, Vadala said.
“(Magno’s) background and expertise really fit this new role,” Vadala said. “He was a former team chairperson, he’s got a lot of experience with school safety and organizational support. and so I think having him at the district level will definitely help us to do that.”
Meanwhile, the School Committee voted 4-2 at an April 26 meeting to hire South Memorial Elementary School Principal Mark Higgins as assistant superintendent of people and personnel services for the district.
Current Assistant Superintendent Kelly Chase will remain in her role to oversee curriculum, assessment and instruction.
“Many years ago, Peabody had a second assistant superintendent position for people and personnel services,” Vadala said. “I’ve advocated to bring that back, and that’s really going to help focus on special education, student support, school safety, discipline, social emotional learning, attendance, things like that.”
In fact, it’s been at least 25-30 years since Peabody’s had two assistant superintendents, according to longtime committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne. For much of that time, the district has only had one assistant superintendent, and as even gone without that position at times.
On April 26, Higgins told the School Committee he was excited to get to work in his new position, especially where it concerned students’ development outside of the classroom.
“With a lot of collaboration and communication with lots of shareholders in the district, I think that work can be done and can be done successfully, and I really look forward to that,” he said.
Committee member Joe Amico said many districts that are the same size as Peabody — which enrolls close to 6,000 students — or smaller have multiple assistant superintendents, usually with one dedicated to Higgin’s new role. The timing of the added assistant superintendent, he said, was also important.
“The last two or three years have been very difficult across the country, but no one really felt the impact more than students and their parents,” Amico said. “We’ve had a whole slew of issues not only in Peabody but across the country, and we need someone in central office who can help.”
John Olimpio and Jarrod Hochman were the two committee members to vote against the hiring decision.
But the vote had nothing to do with Higgins, Hochman said, adding that he is “thrilled” to see him in higher administration.
Instead of funding the new position, Hochman thought the committee should use some of that money to address issues within the district’s facilities or other needs within the schools.
“I thought we had opportunities to do some other things with the money going toward that salary, and I think that we were able to accomplish the goals that Dr. Vadala has in hiring Dr. Higgins with other personnel that already exist within the administration,” Hochman said.
More support
Magno’s new role in the central office was repurposed from the district’s position of assistant director of special education, which would have become vacant when Assistant Director Shannon Crompton moves up to head the special education program this summer.
Crompton will step into the role once director Carla Chioda moves to a similar position in another district closer to home.
Many of Crompton’s tasks as assistant director didn’t have to do with special education, specifically, Vadala said. He decided to restructure the role so that it was designed to deal with student services more broadly, and said Magno will help develop and oversee academic interventions, behavioral supports in school discipline, school safety, attendance, pre-referral for special education, Title IX and counseling.
“It’s a cleaner, more comprehensive, supportive model for the district…” Vadala said. “We wanted to keep things that were special ed within the special ed world, and things that were not within the student services world.”
At the School Committee meeting on May 17, Amico made a motion to remove the new director of student services position, calling it a “duplicate position.” The motion stipulated that Magno would still be employed by the district, just in a different capacity.
“I am OK with honoring a contract of an employee,” Amico said at the meeting. “I am not OK with creating a new position.”
The committee voted against the motion 4-2. Along with Amico, Olimpio also voted in favor of eliminating Magno’s new position.
Magno was hired as PVMHS principal in May 2020. He informed students and their families of his new role via email May 11.
“While I am excited about my new position, it is also bittersweet,” Magno said in the email. “It has been an honor to serve as Principal of PVMHS the past two years working with amazing teachers, students, and families. I am happy to be working with Dr. Higgins and Ms. Crompton to develop much needed support systems for students of all grade levels.”
Some Peabody High parents took to a Peabody group Facebook page earlier this month to complain of Magno’s time as principal and called for his removal. They said teachers have left under his administration, causing personnel issues at the school.
Vadala said Magno started as principal at a “difficult time.”
“In this time, it’s not uncommon for there to be quite a bit of criticism for school principals. But I think that overall, the pandemic has been hard on everyone,” Vadala said. “Mr. Magno has really tried to put students first and do everything he can to make sure that they have opportunities.”
Moving up
Higgins and Magno aren’t the only employees to move up in the district this spring.
Jocelyn Sullivan, assistant principal at South Memorial Elementary School, will replace Higgins as principal once he moves into his new role.
Assistant Principal Sara Almeida at Center Elementary School will step up as principal after Jacqueline Orphanos retires this spring. Almeida served as interim principal while Orphanos was out this year.
Vadala said he is hoping to add an English-language learner director in world languages to district administration, but no movement has been made on creating that position yet.
“If we do something with that, it may be in the coming weeks or months,” he said. “That is stuff that I’m still interested in. But with the focus on the current job openings that we have, we’re really focusing on making sure that we fill those positions.”
