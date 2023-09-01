SALEM — The dust is settling on a $45 million renovation project on one of Salem's most visible properties.
Two years of construction is wrapping up at Salem Heights, a 281-unit, two-building affordable housing complex off Pope Street. The towers at 12 Pope will now have new heating and cooling systems servicing every unit, building-wide internet access free to residents, and more.
Some work remains, most notably an outdoor playground area that neighbors the front-facing entrance serving both buildings, and some plantings. But the property has come a long way since it was first bought and renovated by the Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) in 2003.
"At the time when we bought the property, the priority was to preserve the property," POAH Senior Vice President Dena Xifaras said. "You preserve it, renovate it, get it done, and try to get it done again when the property needs it."
When POAH announced the project in 2021, the then-brick-clad property needed it.
Salem Heights was first built in 1973, with 283 units of affordable housing that represented about 15% of the city's affordable housing stock when POAH came to the table in 2003.
This year, the property is 50 years old and one of 131 properties in the company's portfolio of more than 13,000 housing units. Just in time to celebrate Height's 50th, units throughout the building have been updated with new features — most notably centralized heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems that heat or cool each unit independently. Previously, units were cooled by air conditioners built into the walls.
Two units were eliminated to expand and improve public areas on the first floor, taking Salem Heights from 283 units down to 281. Some units might also feel smaller by a few square feet, in part because the air quality upgrade required the running of ductwork through each unit — something officials from POAH pointed out during a tour of the renovations with Mayor Dominick Pangallo Thursday afternoon.
"There was a lot of needs," Xifaras said, of the building's state in 2021. "First and foremost, what we focused on was the building envelope. We experienced a lot of water penetration and failing siding."
There was really only one other option for the project outside of a corner-to-corner rehab — a teardown. And that wasn't feasible, Xifaras said.
"We were faced with the reality of wanting to preserve this property in its scale," she said, "which would be very hard to do with a new construction project."
The project did have significant effect for residents, in part because units had to be empty before receiving an upgrade. Hotels were used to temporarily relocate residents, which "was a strategy because the feedback we heard from residents was that they didn't want to be scattered and moved everywhere," Xifaras said.
In recent weeks, as residents evidently grew tired of the long construction process, self-deprecating memes appeared throughout the building's first floor, as POAH assured tenants the hardship would be over soon.
But the project came with a few added perks in the end. First, side-mounted solar arrays fill the least visible-facing side of the building. That helps lower utility costs on POAH's end. The full system, which includes roof-mounted solar to be installed in September, will generate 181,884 kilowatt-hours of electricity, according to the company.
Also, the building now boasts free internet access throughout each unit, paid for through the city's allotment of cash from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Community Development Block Grants, Pangallo said.
"You need a reliable way to get online for remote work. This just opens up more opportunities for people who live in Salem and work across the country," he said. "I'm glad we're able to provide that and hopefully save some money for folks as well."
Top to bottom, the property is using a 1-gigabyte fiber internet connection through Verizon, with one firewall and seven network switches funneling the connection to 113 individual wireless access points, according to POAH. Of the 281 units, 169 had come online by Thursday, connecting with 417 different devices.
"We consider this a national model for POAH," CEO Aaron Gornstein said. "We're rolling out similar efforts around the country at our other property. We want to get it to all our residents — eventually, all 21,000."