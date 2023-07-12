BEVERLY — The Friends of Beverly Animals (FOBA) is seeking pet photos for its 2024 calendar. Send a favorite photo (no more than three of each pet) of dogs, cats, hamsters, birds, any animal you care about, as long as it’s a good, clear and interesting photo. The deadline for submission is Aug. 10. Send to fobacalendar@gmail.com and include the words “2024 calendar” in the email subject line.
Photos should be good quality (at least 100 dpi or 4-by-6 inches in size), not blurry or dark, with no people in them. Identify the animal(s) by name and include the owner’s name. Extra consideration may be given to rescues and those adopted through FOBA, so tell them if the animal/pet was adopted from FOBA or another rescue organization or shelter. Receipt of your photos will be acknowledged, but be patient because they receive a lot of photos.
For more information, go to friendsofbeverlyanimals.org, FOBA's Facebook page, or email fobacalendar@gmail.com.
Selling calendars is one of the ways FOBA raises money to support the rescue and adoption placement work it does; it helps to cover veterinary fees, pet food and supplies.