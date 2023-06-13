That old bicycle tire tossed.
The plastic tab from the bread bag discarded.
Old camping gear thrown away.
Items such as these — pulled from the dumpster — will be reborn as classy but “trashy” outfits in a local fashion show this weekend.
The annual Rubbish to Runway ReFashion Show will be held on two nights, Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, at Veasey Memorial Park in Groveland.
Not only does this weekend signal a return to “live” shows for Rubbish to Runway after three years of online-only efforts, but it represents the annual show’s switch to Veasey Memorial Park in Groveland as a new venue. Proceeds will go to Veasey Memorial to support Lucile’s Cottage, an artist venue planned there. Also, Melissa Montello and Kim Dowlng, both veteran Rubbish to Runway designers, have taken over the coordination of the event for the first time this year.
Each night, 35 outfits will parade down the runway with the audience appreciating every design, Rubbish to Runway founder Elizabeth Rose said.
She said the crowd typically is made up of family and friends of designers and models, other folks Rose calls “Rubbish fans” and locals who follow the fundraiser. A limited number of tickets are available.
“It can be a really fun girls-night-out, but people also come with their husbands,” Rose said.
Veasey Memorial Hall is a more intimate venue than previous locales, such as the Blue Ocean Music Hall, Governor’s Academy and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and is expected to sell out.
A community favorite since 2010, Rubbish to Runway shows feature only fashions made from recycled or upcycled consumer materials.
Its mission is to bring attention to the usefulness of waste while having fun and raising awareness and resources for a deserving cause. Designers get creative with a wide array of inventive materials to produce outfits that delight audiences and make them think.
For months before the show, organizers, and designers network and collaborate, with dates on the calendar for sharing items, material and ideas. Some, she said, start planning next year’s dress the day after the show.
“It’s become like a little ‘Rubbish’ family where people love to do this. They want to do it every year, year-after-year and really get to know each other,” Rose said.
Show time is 7:30 p.m., with a reception beforehand both nights at 6 p.m. The reception each night offers a chance to meet those behind the scenes and enjoy snacks and drinks with Rubbish to Runway hosts Melissa Montello, Kim Dowling, Vanessa Lopez and founder Rose.
The fun includes designer-selected music for each model as they strut outfits down the catwalk and informative narratives about each piece and what went into its design and creation, Rose said.
Every outfit has its own story and sometimes they’re personal and emotional, she said. One example, Rose cited, was the designer who used her mother’s collection of handkerchiefs to make a dress as a tribute to her mom who had recently passed away.
“There’s always amazing things like that. People design for their children, people design for their babies. We’ve had two-year-old children in the show. We’ve had four-year-olds in the show who went on to love the stage after a walk on the runway. This year we have a canine making his first appearance.”
In addition to the return to live events and a new venue, this year is also the first that Rubbish to Runway isn’t affiliated with the Long Way Home, a nonprofit that uses sustainable design and materials to build schools in Guatemala.
After years on the nonprofit’s board, Rose stepped away last year and the group decided it couldn’t take on the effort. That’s when longtime designer Melissa Montello approached her about keeping the event going, Rose said.
‘We’re also very grateful to our prime sponsors, New England Biolabs and The Institution for Savings. They helped to make this happen this year,” Rose said.
IF YOU GO
RUBBISH TO RUNWAY REFASHION SHOW
Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17
Pre-show reception 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.
Veasey Memorial Hall
201 Washington St., Groveland. www.rubbishtorunway.org/