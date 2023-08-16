PEABODY — A man who is accused of setting his girlfriend’s bed on fire while she slept in an attempt to kill her will now be held without bail pending trial, a judge has decided.
Edi Diazabakana, of 85 Lowell St., had pleaded not guilty to charges of arson, attempted murder, domestic assault and battery on a household member, and kidnapping, during his arraignment in Peabody District Court on Aug. 9. He has also been ordered to have no contact with the victim. A dangerousness hearing was held on Wednesday.
Diazabakana was arrested on the night of Aug. 8 after Peabody police responded to a call for a fire alarm going off at an 85 Lowell St. apartment complex.
Diazabakana’s girlfriend told responding officers that after she broke up with him earlier that evening, he set their bed on fire while she was sleeping in it and refused to let her leave the burning room, telling her “they were both going to die there together,” according to a police report of the incident.
The victim said a fight broke out between them during the incident, and that Diazabakana allegedly gave her a bloody nose by striking her in the face with his hands multiple times, according to the report.
The victim managed to escape from the room and ran downstairs into the burning lobby, where police found her.
Both she and her mother, who also lived in the apartment, sustained significant burns to their lower leg areas, the report said.
The Fire Department extinguished the fire and deemed the building unsafe for its 20 residents. Firefighters also found a red 5-gallon gas can by the charred apartment’s front door and a blowtorch in the bedroom, according to the police report.
Diazabakana is scheduled to appear in Peabody District Court again for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 13.
