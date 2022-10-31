SALEM — A Salem man was already in trouble when he was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant charging him in a burglary and armed assault on another man.
But Mark Daniel MacDonald, 40, who was also charged with beating the man with a pole, then made things worse for himself, police say.
First, during booking, MacDonald, of 116 Lafayette St., Salem, allegedly told an officer, “that’s what happens when someone owes you $1,500 bucks.” Based on that, police added a charge of assault and battery to collect on a loan, according to a police report.
Then, three hours later, the fire alarm in the station went off.
MacDonald, police say, used a tan Bic lighter that he had allegedly hidden in his underwear to set fire to a roll of toilet paper in his holding cell. The incident was captured on security camera video.
Officers unlocked the cell and pulled him out, then stomped out the fire. Police added two new charges, burning a building and vandalism, and MacDonald was held in another cell until he made a court appearance Thursday.
Police said that the fire left some charred marks on the floor, but could have seriously endangered other people in the police station, including another person in custody and at least three employees.
Salem District Court prosecutors filed a motion seeking to keep MacDonald in custody until trial as a danger to the public. A hearing on that is scheduled for Nov. 4 and he’ll remain at Middleton Jail at least until then.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis