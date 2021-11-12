DANVERS — A man allegedly fleeing from police climbed to the roof of a Danvers restaurant, then ended up in the boiler room, early Friday morning, according to reports.
The man was taken to a hospital with an ankle injury and was expected to be brought to court after he is released from treatment, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's office said Friday morning.
The nature of the charges on which he was being sought was not immediately known.
The restaurant, The Friendly Toast, opened in August in the former location of an Applebee's at the Liberty Tree Mall.
Police said they were still working on their reports and could not offer any details.