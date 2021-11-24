SALEM — A local man is facing drugged driving and other charges after police say he crossed the center line and collided with an ambulance on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday morning.
Philip Viola, 54, of 2 Aborn St., Salem, was at the wheel of a 2005 Cadillac traveling southbound near 317 Jefferson Ave. when he veered across the road and into the driver's side of an Action Ambulance heading northbound.
The crash occurred at 10:47 a.m.
Police said they could not comment on any injuries.
Viola was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, second offense; negligent driving to endanger and failing to stay within marked lanes.