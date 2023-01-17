SALEM — A 23-year-old homeless man who had been taking part in a well-regarded mental health program is now in custody after causing a disturbance in downtown Salem Sunday.
Police got a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a man in a reflective yellow coat throwing eggs at passing cars near the intersection of Derby and Lafayette streets.
Justin Perez, who has been living in Salem, pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at his arraignment Tuesday in Salem District Court.
Police spotted Perez near a bank drive-through lane, and say that when he spotted them, he ran away, through several groups of people and down an alleyway.
When officers saw him again, he was running toward Lafayette Park. Police yelled at him to stop, but Perez did not respond.
When an officer managed to grab Perez’s sleeve, he pulled away and struggled, until the officer took him to the ground.
The episode caused traffic in the area to come to a halt.
Prosecutors did not seek bail in the new case but asked Judge Carol-Ann Fraser to revoke his bail in an earlier pending case which is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 14.
Defense lawyer Edward Ferrante argued that Perez had just a one-page record and had recently been doing well, starting in a mental health program at Roca, Inc., a nationally-recognized program that works to steer young adults away from violence and toward productive lives.
Ferrante offered to have Perez’s mother post $500 bail, but the judge said that was not the issue. Instead, it was whether Perez poses a danger. She found that he did and revoked his release in the prior case.
She ordered him held for 90 days or until trial in the earlier case.
The case is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 14.
