GLOUCESTER — A Rockport man has been indicted in an elaborate burglary that allegedly netted him $400,000 worth of silver from his former employer, a Gloucester manufacturing business, last July.
Chad Wayne Whittemore, 43, pleaded not guilty to charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and felony larceny, during his arraignment in Salem Superior Court on Tuesday.
But prosecutor Kelleen Forlizzi told a judge that Whittemore, apparently inadvertently, bumped a security camera he had turned around, capturing an image of his face as he fled — through the roof.
That’s also how he allegedly entered PMS Manufacturing on Sadler Street back on July 3, the prosecutor said.
Forlizzi, who asked Judge Thomas Drechsler to set bail at $10,000 cash for Whittemore, said the defendant had been a long-term employee of the company, and had left on good terms.
A few weeks before the burglary, the prosecutor said, he had reached out to the owner’s son, a friend, asking for help with a down payment on an apartment. But he was turned down.
Forlizzi said Whittemore had also discussed his situation and his plan with a friend, who testified to a grand jury that Whittemore wanted help carrying the heavy silver.
On the night of the burglary, Forlizzi told the judge that Whittemore went in first to turn the security cameras around. Then he climbed onto the roof and cut a hole over the area where he knew the metals are stored and threw down a rope.
After grabbing the silver, he climbed back up the rope, but bumped one of the cameras.
Police were able to identify him through that image. He was initially charged last year in Gloucester District Court.
Forlizzi said the silver has not been recovered and Whittemore is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted. She noted that a towel police found at the scene is also being tested for DNA.
Joshua Grammel, who was appointed to represent Whittemore Tuesday, said his client, a father of five children, would be willing to stay away from the business if allowed to remain free.
Grammel told Drechsler that Whittemore had recently started a new job at Winter Island Yacht Yard in Salem, which he would lose if the judge increased his bail to $10,000.
Drechsler expressed some skepticism, saying he wanted a probation officer to verify that employment. Grammel initially objected, fearing that a call from a probation officer would jeopardize the job.
But after a break, a probation officer reported that he’d spoken with Whittemore’s boss, and learned that while Whittemore, who started work on Feb. 1, had taken some time off since Feb. 22, he was due back on Wednesday and still had a job there.
Drechsler set bail at $2,500, which Whittemore, though deemed indigent, had on him and posted shortly after the hearing.
He was ordered to stay away from his former employer while the case is pending. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 23.
