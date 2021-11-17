SALEM — A former Beverly man made his first appearance in Salem Superior Court, where he was arraigned Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a longtime girlfriend last year.
John T. Shairs, 51, answered “That would definitely be not guilty” when a clerk asked how he pleaded to the murder charge.
In addition to being charged in the death of Tina Amore, 49, Shairs is charged with assault and battery on a second woman several months after Amore’s Dec. 20, 2020, death.
He’s been in custody since his arrest in that March incident. He pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges in that later incident as well on Wednesday.
Judge Thomas Drechsler ordered that Shairs remain in custody without bail.
Prosecutor Kim Gillespie did not disclose any further details of the case in court. Police reports were ordered sealed by a judge last year prior to Shairs’ arraignment in Amore’s death.
More information could emerge when he is brought back to court on Jan. 12 for a detention hearing.
Gillespie is seeking to keep Shairs in custody until trial as a danger to the public. Because the grand jury returned a second-degree murder indictment, Shairs is entitled to ask a judge to set bail in the case.
Shairs’ attorney, Michael Phelan, said he could not comment on the case until he has a chance to review the evidence, which will include a significant amount of medical records.
