PEABODY — A Peabody man who was already awaiting trial on charges that he was illegally using bait to hunt for deer in Danvers last year has been charged again after Environmental Police say they found him in a tree stand near a pile of apples last week.
Angelo Marchetti, 62, of 26 Lisa Road, pleaded not guilty to charges of hunting deer over bait, two counts of hunting within 500 feet of a dwelling without permission of a property owner, setting up a permanent tree stand, and trespassing, at his arraignment Monday in Peabody District Court.
Investigators say they believe Marchetti had placed apples in a pile and hung one from a branch, then waited in a tree stand about 20 yards away, in the woods off Main Street in Lynnfield, where they found him last Thursday afternoon.
Two days earlier, Environmental Police had noticed the tree stand in the area, along with two piles that contained some type of grain pellets topped with crushed and whole apples, as well as empty containers of Mossy Oak BioLogic and Buck Jam, two products used to attract deer.
While back in the area on Oct. 21, they saw a pickup truck — with a plastic sled and a sticker of a deer skull on the back — parked nearby, and found Marchetti in the stand with a compound bow.
Marchetti told the environmental officers that the land was owned by a friend who had given him permission to hunt there — something they said is not true. The land belongs to two Lynnfield homeowners. The officers said Marchetti also blamed “landscapers” for the piles of apples.
Nearly a year ago, on Nov. 20, Marchetti was found in an area near the Danvers transfer station, and was issued a summons to appear in court on similar charges. That case is still pending.
This time, in light of what the officers knew was a history of similar violations of hunting and fishing regulations (he was also cited in 2020 for fishing violations in Broad Sound and prior hunting violations) police decided to take him into custody at the scene, according to the report.
Deer hunting season for archers had already started in both cases, but it is illegal to use bait to lure deer to a location.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis