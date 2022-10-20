SALEM — A Salem man is facing charges after allegedly beating and kicking a convenience store clerk who blew kisses at and pinched his children’s cheeks Wednesday afternoon.
Brendan Callinan, 38, of 209 Jefferson Ave., pleaded not guilty Thursday to assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — the booted foot and shelving he allegedly used to assault the clerk at Family Convenience.
Police were flagged down outside the Jefferson Avenue store around 4:30 p.m. and spoke to the store clerk and other witnesses.
Police learned from interviews and surveillance footage that Callinan, who had left before police arrived, walked into the store and immediately behind the counter, then grabbed the worker’s neck and back and pinned him to the counter.
After that, police say, Callinan slammed the clerk into a row of shelves and took him to the floor, where he allegedly punched the clerk repeatedly in the head, before standing up, kicking him and walking away.
The clerk told police he had blown kisses at the boy and girl and said he pinched their cheeks because they reminded him of children in his own family.
Callinan showed up at the store as police were investigating. He said his children came home from the store and told him the clerk had blown kisses and touched them “inappropriately.”
Salem police detectives are following up on that report. But they and prosecutors say the father should have called police and let officers handle the matter.
Callinan remains free on the $250 bail set by a clerk Wednesday evening, with conditions that he stay away from the store, the employee and other witnesses.
Judge Randy Chapman denied a request by prosecutors to increase Callinan’s bail to $1,000. Prosecutors say Callinan has a record of prior violent incidents.
But he also rejected the suggestion of lawyer Patrick O’Malley, who suggested the judge should order his bail returned and that he be free on recognizance.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.
