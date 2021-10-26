SALEM — The Rhode Island man arrested after police say he flashed what turned out to be a replica handgun at a woman in downtown Salem late Saturday failed to show up for his arraignment on Tuesday.
A warrant was issued for Justin K. Law, 33, of Providence, and prosecutors are asking that the $500 bail he posted after his arrest be forfeited.
Law was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon late Saturday night following an argument at the Bunghole Liquors on Derby Street.
Police say two men walked into the store around 11 p.m., one of them smoking. When told he couldn’t smoke inside, he left, but the other man got into an argument with the employees while making a purchase.
The men got into a Nissan Altima where a third man — later identified as Law — was sitting in the front passenger seat, police said. They pulled away, then stopped, witnesses told police. Law then walked back toward the store, and confronted a 19-year-old woman there, pulling up his sweatshirt to reveal the handle of a gun tucked into his waistband, police said.
Because of the volume of people in downtown Salem celebrating Halloween, there was already a significant police presence, including multiple plainclothes detectives, who heard what was going on over police radios. Two of them, Charlene Sano and James Bedard, were in Town House Square when the Altima passed them. The detectives then noticed the Altima pull over briefly near the intersection of Washington and Church streets.
The Altima then pulled back out into traffic, then waited to turn onto Bridge Street.
The heavy traffic gave police time to catch up with them and the Altima was stopped just past the vehicle entrance to the MBTA station on Bridge Street.
As the three men in the car waited for police to conduct a “show up” identification by bringing the witnesses to the scene, one of the men, later identified as Donald Pizzi, 31, of Providence, whispered, “If they find that gun, we’re (expletive).”
But that’s exactly what was happening at that moment: A police lieutenant who was also downtown looked into a trash receptacle near the corner of Washington and Church and found a replica handgun, with a bright orange tip that would have been concealed inside of Law’s pants, sitting on top, police said. That gun is being examined for fingerprints.
Both Law and Pizzi were taken into custody on warrants pending against them in Taunton District Court. After the store employee identified Law as the man who had shown the gun, he was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
A 34-year-old Cranston, Rhode Island, man was also in the vehicle. He was not charged.
A conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon, a firearm, carries a penalty of up to five years in state prison.
