SALEM — Things might have been looking up for a man charged with taking part in a phony carjacking outside a Salem Dunkin’ Donuts last September.
Jose Luis Mendoza Baez, 26, was no longer facing charges of carjacking, armed robbery, or kidnapping, just a charge of larceny of more than $1,200, after the purported victim, Jessica Bettencourt, 33, of Marblehead, took the Fifth and refused to testify against him.
She’s now facing her own larceny and obstruction of justice charges for her alleged role in the scheme to steal $6,000 in Labor Day weekend proceeds by claiming to have been carjacked and robbed.
As a result of the charges against Bettencourt, Mendoza Baez had been free on conditions of release.
But on Wednesday, a Salem Superior Court judge who had “given him the benefit of the doubt” just a day earlier, put Mendoza Baez back in jail to await trial.
“He’s decided he’s someone who doesn’t have to follow any rules,” Judge Thomas Drechsler said in revoking Mendoza Baez’s release.
After investigators became aware of Bettencourt’s alleged role in the scheme, Mendoza Baez and a second man, Bettencourt’s boyfriend Yoel Perez-Feliz, 34, were released from custody on GPS bracelets, with a list of conditions to follow.
That included staying away from each other, as well as Bettencourt, and another witness, Mendoza Baez’s girlfriend, who, prosecutors believe, drove Mendoza Baez to Salem and then picked him up after the incident on Sept. 6.
But the GPS bracelet — and another woman Mendoza Baez was living with, who recently obtained a restraining order against him — revealed that he has allegedly been flouting those conditions.
Prosecutor Gabrielle Foote moved on Tuesday to revoke Mendoza Baez’s release after learning of several incidents in which he was discovered to be in or near the so-called “exclusion zones,” the addresses where his co-defendants and witnesses were living. When he entered those areas, the GPS bracelet sent an alert to a monitoring center.
Foote told the judge she also learned that far from staying away from the former girlfriend who had allegedly driven him to and from Salem (in a bright blue shuttle bus she drove for her employer) on the day of the holdup, Mendoza Baez had spent New Year’s Eve with her in Revere — an evening allegedly documented on Facebook videos.
And Mendoza Baez had allegedly been found to have made a late-night trip to and from Lawrence on Saturday, a trip he said through his attorney was a DoorDash run to pick up an order from a Lawrence restaurant and bring it back to Lynn — a trip that, his lawyer suggested, inadvertently put him within the exclusion zones.
“It’s a little incredible to me,” Drechsler said. He said he could not conceive of someone ordering from a restaurant in Lawrence to have food delivered to Lynn.
“I just don’t believe it,” said the judge.
After an initial hearing on Tuesday, the judge postponed a decision to give Mendoza Baez’s lawyer time to prepare. He ordered the defendant to go directly home and stay there until he returned to court Wednesday.
Then, on Wednesday morning, hours before his hearing, Mendoza Baez was discovered to be out of his home for almost 15 minutes, from 5:56 a.m. to 6:10 a.m.
His attorney said Mendoza Baez has recently moved in with another woman, and simply gave her a ride to work because it was so cold on Wednesday morning.
He acknowledged that he should not have left the home.
The judge was not persuaded.
“I find by clear and convincing evidence that he cannot be trusted,” Drechsler said. “I have no faith this gentleman will obey any order I give him.”
All three are due back in court next month.
