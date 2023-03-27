SALEM — A man suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle near the intersection of Bridge Street and the Ayube Bypass in Salem late Sunday night, police said.
Salem police Capt. John Burke said the rider was flown to a Boston hospital, and the crash is under investigation by Salem police detectives and the Massachusetts State Police crash reconstruction section.
The rider, whose name was not released, was listed in critical condition on Monday, Burke said.
Meanwhile, while the crash reconstruction unit was on the scene around midnight, a Lynn man driving a Toyota Camry went around a police cruiser and into the section of roadway that had been closed to traffic so police could take measurements and photos and collect evidence from the motorcycle crash, according to police.
Steve Merida, 23, of 74 Dearborn Ave., Lynn, was arrested on charges of drunken driving, driving negligently to endanger, speeding and violation of a state highway marking. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Monday in Salem District Court and was released on conditions that include no driving.
Police said Merida registered a blood alcohol level of .21 at the scene. He is due back in court on May 4.