SALEM — A 22-year-old Salem man died after apparently falling from a building that was under construction at the Salem Heights apartment complex on Pope Street Monday morning.
A worker arriving to the complex shortly after 7 a.m. discovered a man on the pavement, unresponsive, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. The worker called 911.
The man was found near scaffolding.
Salem and state police were investigating to determine how the man, who was not a worker, fell.
They do not suspect any foul play, Kimball said.
A police scanner report that has been widely circulated on social media described the man as having jumped but police do not have evidence of that at this point, Kimball said.
