SALEM — A man died behind a rooming house on Lafayette Street Monday morning.
The body of the man, whose name is not being released pending notification of family, was spotted by a person in a nearby building shortly before 10 a.m.
The person was found near the rear of 117 Lafayette St., the Lincoln Hotel. The incident was reported as an apparent fall.
Police do not suspect foul play, Salem police Capt. John Burke said.
The incident is under investigation by Salem police and state police detectives assigned to the District Attorney's office.