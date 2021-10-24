SALEM - A male brandishing a replica handgun set off a police investigation and resulted in the apprehension of two men.
Police were called at 11:09 p.m., Saturday, about a male showing a handgun in a dispute at a liquor store on Derby Street.
Witnesses said the male left the area in a car with two other males.
Officers and detectives assigned to the downtown Halloween activities responded to the scene. A visibly shaken victim gave police the description of a dark gray Nissan Altima with three males inside, which fled on Derby Street towards downtown.
Another detective assigned to downtown staked out a section of Washington Street and observed a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle travelling toward Bridge Street. As it passed, the detective observed three men inside. The vehicle pulled to the side of the road briefly before turning left onto Bridge Street.
Shortly, officers assigned to the Patrol Division conducted a felony stop of the Altima on Bridge Street, arresting Justin Law, 33, no address listed, for assault with a dangerous weapon, and Donald Pizzi, 31, no address listed, for unrelated warrants. A replica firearm was discover near where the Altima had stopped briefly on Washington Street.