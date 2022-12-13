SALEM — A Salem man is facing charges after police found dozens of packages of cannabis edibles in his rooming house apartment on Lafayette Street earlier this month.
Michael Bradley, 40, of 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 202, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include multiple counts of possession, distribution and intent to distribute a Class D substance, and possession with intent to distribute Class B and C substances.
Salem police detectives with the criminal investigation division conducted an investigation into suspected drug sales that led to them obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, police said.
When they conducted the search on Dec. 1, they found “significant” amounts of both marijuana and THC-infused candy and other products, with names like “Starbuds” that mimicked the packaging of actual candy.
Police also found a quantity of psychedelic mushrooms, cash and drug paraphernalia.
While recreational marijuana and cannabis products are legal to possess in Massachusetts, they can only be sold by licensed retailers or dispensaries.
“Mr. Bradley is not an authorized retailer of marijuana products,” police said in a press release.
Also of concern is that the packaging on the edible products closely resembled the packaging of actual candy products, with bright colors and cartoon-like characters, and sometimes even the same names.