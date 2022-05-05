SALEM — A Lynn man was drunk and had his 2-year-old daughter with him as he attempted to drive through the scene of Wednesday afternoon's fatal crash on Highland Avenue, police said.
Gareth Yanco, 38, of 323 Walnut St., pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment while driving drunk, drunken driving and other charges, at his arraignment in Salem District Court Thursday afternoon.
Numerous emergency vehicles were at the scene of the crash, which left a Marblehead man and woman dead when rangers from the National Park Service spotted the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe trying to drive through the crash scene near Barcelona Avenue, prosecutor April Pagliarulo told a judge.
The rangers described the driver as having a "glassy, dazed" look. Yanco's daughter was in a car seat.
Yanco insisted that he could get by the scene.
The road was closed in both directions at that point, however.
It took multiple requests to get him to put the car into "park." Yanco initially denied drinking, then said he'd had one drink, and then admitted to having "a few nips." He urinated as he spoke with a Salem police detective. Police said he failed a series of field sobriety tests.
Police later found 13 empty nip bottles in the center console of the SUV, which was towed.
Yanco refused to take a breath alcohol test.
The child was taken by police and then turned over to her mother. The Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident, according to a police report.
A bail clerk had released Yanco on personal recognizance on both the new charges and on a three-year-old Lynn warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
But at the request of prosecutors, Judge Jean Curran ordered Yanco into custody, setting $1,000 bail in the new case and revoking the terms of his release in the older Lynn case, for which he's been in default for nearly three years, something his lawyer suggested was a misunderstanding.
His license was suspended as a result of the breath test refusal.
A pretrial hearing has been set for June 6.