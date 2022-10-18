MIDDLETON — A Peabody man is facing a string of charges that include trafficking in fentanyl and driving under the influence of the drug after accidents in two separate vehicles hours apart on Saturday, officials said.
Michael Pampillonia, 44, of Tracey Street, was taken into custody in Salem District Court Monday after a judge there hiked his bail to a total of $2,500 following his arraignment.
Pampillonia, who appeared to have suffered a cut on his forehead, was first encountered by Middleton police Saturday afternoon at 1:43 p.m. on North Main Street. Witnesses had called to report an erratic vehicle with heavy front-end damage, prosecutor Kayla Hogan told a judge.
The vehicle was so damaged from what appeared to have been a recent crash that police could not open the door. When they were able to get Pampillonia out of the vehicle, they realized he was under the influence of fentanyl, and sent him to a hospital, the prosecutor said. Officers found 10 grams of fentanyl — enough to charge him with trafficking the drug — in the vehicle, the prosecutor said.
They intended to issue a summons for him to appear in court after his release from the hospital.
But hours later, at 9:20 p.m., police were called to the scene of a rollover crash on a different section of North Main Street.
The driver, Pampillonia, had been discharged from the hospital, Hogan told the judge, and got behind the wheel of a different vehicle. Police also found fentanyl in that car.
Pampillonia was arrested this time and taken back to the hospital.
He was released on $250 bail set by a bail clerk over the weekend but when he appeared for arraignment Monday, prosecutors asked that his bail be increased to $5,000.
His lawyer for the hearing, Heidi Shore, told the judge that Pampillonia had recently returned to the area from Florida. She said his father and girlfriend had been working on trying to get him admitted to a drug treatment program after the incidents.
She also pointed out that he’d waited in court all morning and returned after a lunch break, suggesting he’s not a flight risk. But Judge Jean Curran said she was concerned that he appeared to have a second address he provided following the second crash, and also noted the potential penalty he’s facing.
If he makes bail, Curran ordered that he not drive at all, submit to random drug tests and undergo a substance abuse evaluation.
In addition to the charges of driving under the influence of drugs and trafficking, he’s also facing charges of driving to endanger and driving without a license.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis