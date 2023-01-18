SALEM — A man with four prior convictions for drunken driving and a history of other crimes is now being held on what police and prosecutors say is his fifth drunken driving charge.
Clifford Sawyer III, 67, of 20 South St., Lynn, pleaded not guilty to that charge as well as driving after license suspension, two counts of leaving the scene of property damage, and failing to stay within marked lanes.
The charges stem from a crash Sunday night shortly after 9 p.m. on Highland Avenue near Salem High School.
When officers arrived they found a red truck that had struck a utility pole and a fence on the inbound side of the highway, but no driver, a prosecutor said. Inside the truck were multiple empty and full beer cans — and a cell phone.
An officer canvassing the area for a driver came upon Sawyer walking along Highland Avenue, toward the Traders Way shopping plaza. But he denied any knowledge of a crash, and since the officer had only seen a photo of the truck’s owner, he didn’t stop Sawyer.
A short time later, however, police were able to determine that the phone in the truck belonged to Sawyer, who had also left an item with his name on it, as well as a “Five Guys” hat.
Two officers went back down Highland Avenue and into the shopping plaza, where they found Sawyer behind Londi’s Roast Beef.
Initially, Sawyer told the officers that he just wanted to be taken to the police station for a nap and allegedly admitted to having had too many beers at Tavern in the Square in Salem (which has been closed for several years).
He later asked if they had found the keys, then suggested that they couldn’t prove he was the driver without the keys, the prosecutor said.
Besides a history of drunken driving arrests, a prosecutor argued that Sawyer’s record of other crimes, including 17 prior charges of driving after license suspension, and several lengthy prison terms, warranted a $25,000 bail and home confinement with a GPS.
Sawyer’s lawyer, Edward Ferrante, called the prosecution’s requests “excessive” and questioned the strength of the case, telling the judge the “evidence is lacking” to show he drove into anything. He also stressed his client’s eight years working at a Five Guys in Swampscott as evidence of his ties to the area.
Judge Carol-Ann Fraser set $15,000 bail but then revoked Sawyer’s bail in an earlier case. If he is released after resolving the prior case, he’ll be required to wear a GPS and submit to random alcohol tests through a remote alcohol monitor.
He’s due back in court Wednesday in that earlier case.
