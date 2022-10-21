SALEM — A Salem man was ordered held without bail for up to six months on Thursday while he awaits trial on charges that he attacked a cab driver and then a woman who told him she was going to call police Saturday morning.
But the attorney for Alex Diaz, 23, of 4 Essex St., says he believes police have the wrong man, and accused investigators of backfilling details to "connect the dots" and implicate his client.
Police were sent to the area near Derby Street and Hawthorne Boulevard at 8:40 a.m. for a report of a fight in progress.
Officers found a 51-year-old Salem woman who explained that she was driving on Derby Street when she saw two men fighting and announced she was calling the police.
The younger of the two men, who police say was Diaz, approached her and began reaching through a slightly open window to try to unlock the door. During the struggle, the woman's car began rolling into the oncoming lane of traffic. The man then managed to get the door open and tried unsuccessfully to grab the woman's phone before fleeing.
The older of the men, a 65-year-old cab driver from Peabody, told officers he was on Hawthorne Boulevard trying to turn onto Derby Street but his path was blocked by a man. After the driver honked, there was an exchange of words and eventually a physical confrontation, during which the older man suffered a serious eye injury and other injuries. He was taken to Salem Hospital.
A Salem police officer, who had prior encounters with Diaz both through past arrests and Diaz's work at a local towing company, identified him from surveillance images. Diaz was arrested Tuesday morning and police also conducted a search of his home.
But his lawyer, Mark Dewan, repeatedly noted police did not find items that the assailant was described as wearing during the Saturday incident, including bright neon or yellow sneakers and a black Red Sox cap during that search, and said other new details about the suspect, including facial jewelry, did not appear in the original police reports, only reports written after Diaz was identified as a suspect. "It doesn't make sense to me," Dewan told the judge.
He also pointed out that neither of the victims of the incident had been shown a photo array to identify his client, and said video from city surveillance cameras was not clear enough to identify him either.
"Yes, what you saw on the video is troubling," Dewan told Judge Randy Chapman. "But what you saw in the video doesn't show it's this man," he said, referring to Diaz.
Chapman suggested the video is "not inconsistent" with the reports, and said he is concerned by the behavior. "I'm not comfortable releasing him," said the judge.
Chapman did agree to setting the detention order without prejudice, meaning that if Dewan develops additional evidence he can ask for reconsideration.
Diaz, who was arraigned on Tuesday, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery on a person 60 or older causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, attempted robbery, breaking and entering, witness intimidation and disorderly conduct.
A status conference is scheduled for Nov. 10.