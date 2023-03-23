DANVERS — A man who recently completed a prison term for armed assault is back in custody after police say he tried to carjack a Danvers woman at gunpoint outside a Danvers supermarket Tuesday evening.
Michael R. Lavoie, 58, who is listed as homeless in court records, is now facing charges of armed carjacking, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and a charge of being a common and notorious thief.
The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. outside the Market Basket on Endicott Street, according to a police report.
The woman was putting groceries into the back of her Jeep Wrangler when, she told police, a man approached her with a gun pointed at her stomach and demanded, "Give me your keys and take your dog."
The woman said "No" several times. That's when her husband got out of the driver's seat of the Jeep.
The suspect, later identified as Lavoie, took off, chased by the husband and a bystander who had seen what was happening.
At one point, Lavoie turned and pointed the weapon at the husband, who told police he ducked.
Officers, who had received a call about a man with a gun at the store, arrived in time to catch Lavoie near Hutchinson Drive and Needham Road. They also found what turned out to be a realistic-looking replica of a Smith and Wesson M&P 40 handgun in some nearby bushes.
Police subsequently learned that Lavoie had served prison time for a 2016 armed assault with intent to rob. Court records in that incident, which occurred in Cambridge, show that Lavoie pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to four to five years in state prison. He had also faced a charge of being a habitual criminal, but that charge was dropped as part of his plea agreement.
Lavoie pleaded not guilty to the new charges at his arraignment Wednesday in Salem District Court, where Judge Raquel Ruano ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
That hearing is currently set for March 31.