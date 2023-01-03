DANVERS — A 37-year-old North Shore man is being held without bail on child rape and indecent assault and battery charges.
Helver Chim, who has an address in Beverly but was also staying in an apartment in Danvers, was arrested on Christmas Day.
Police in that town received a 911 hang-up call and went to the address, where Chim greeted them at the door, prosecutor Jennifer Capone said.
In a bedroom, officers found a woman, her 14-year-old daughter and two younger children.
Police subsequently were told that the mother had walked in on Chim sexually abusing the teenager. The girl later disclosed that the abuse had been going on since 2018, and that Chim had advised her not to tell anyone about "their little secret," offering her gifts and ice cream, Capone told Salem District Court Judge Carol-Ann Fraser on Tuesday.
Chim has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
His attorney, Patrick Conway, told the judge during a detention hearing on Tuesday that his client, who is originally from Guatemala, works three jobs seven days a week, going on to suggest that he wouldn't have the time to engage in such acts.
"I'd point to the sheer amount of hours Mr. Chim was putting in," said Conway, and the girl's description of the Dec. 25 incident as the first time he had raped her after several years of indecent assaults. "It just doesn't make any sense," Conway argued.
He also said the only other prior entries on Chim's criminal record involve his immigration status, and said he has been trying to get legal status for some time.
Conway called Chim's former landlady, who had rented a room to Chim for about a decade, as a witness during the hearing; she offered to allow him to move back into a room in her Beverly two-family if released.
Capone raised concerns about that after learning that the woman also has a teenage daughter.
That was also a concern to Fraser, who granted Capone's request to hold Chim without bail for 120 days or trial, whichever comes first.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1, but the investigation is ongoing, Capone.
Fraser also granted a one-year restraining order barring Chim from any contact with the girl or her siblings.