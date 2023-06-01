PEABODY — A Mashpee man was struck and seriously injured Thursday morning while attempting to cross Route 1.
The 39-year-old man was attempting to cross the travel lanes on the heavily-traveled section of Route 1 northbound when he was hit by a Toyota Highlander at about 11:45 a.m., at the Forest Street intersection just north of Red’s Kitchen and Tavern.
The victim, who was conscious and moving, was transported to Lahey-Burlington Hospital with injuries that were serious but not expected to be life-threatening.
State police said the Toyota was being driven by a 55-year-old Malden man.
The Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section is investigating the accident.