SWAMPSCOTT — A man was hit and killed by a train about 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, according to MBTA Commuter Rail officials.
Northbound rail service through town was temporarily delayed soon after by what police and rail authorities described as “police activity in the right of way.”
They said the man was trespassing on the tracks and that foul play was not suspected.
Rail and local police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
According to the MBTA Alert site, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rockport Line Trains 117,118, and 120 were canceled due to the mishap.
Also, Newburyport and Newburyport /Rockport line trains 157, 158, 159 and 160 are experiencing significant delays in both directions.
The Salem News will publish further details as they become available.