SALEM -- After missing his initial court date, a Rhode Island man showed up Friday at Salem District Court — and spent a weekend in jail.
Justin K. Law, 33, of Providence, needed to come up with $200 to pay for an Uber, his lawyer Patrick Conway, told a judge on Monday.
Law was one of three visitors to Salem on the evening of Oct. 23 when his two companions got into a verbal confrontation with an employee at the Bunghole Liquors on Derby Street because one of them came into the store smoking a cigarette.
Police say Law was a passenger in the car. After his friends returned to the car, Law allegedly got out and approached the employee, pulling up his sweatshirt to reveal what the employee thought was a real handgun.
Police noticed that car stop briefly near a trash barrel at the corner of Washington and Church streets, then stopped the car on Bridge Street moments later.
Law was released on $500 bail after his arrest, with instructions to appear in court last Tuesday. When he didn't show, a warrant was issued.
Law turned up on Friday and was taken into custody. Prosecutors asked that Law, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, be detained as a danger to the public.
The incident frightened the victim, prosecutor Matthew Medoff told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser at a detention hearing Monday. "In the darkness, it is reasonable to believe the victim thought that gun was real," Medoff said.
He also cited Law's record, dating back to 2005. That record includes a history of missed court dates and a witness intimidation case.
Conway said his client was simply a tourist that night and suggested that the evidence against his client — police finding a toy gun in the trash where the car had stopped — had other possible explanations.
He also said that Law's pants were undone — something police suggest is evidence he'd just pulled out the gun — because the belt was broken.
Conway said Law was "surprised" to find himself in custody for the weekend since he'd posted bail the previous weekend in the case.
Fraser, the judge, said she shared the prosecution's view that Law poses a danger to the public, but opted to set conditions of release — including an order that Law stay out of Salem except for court appearances or meetings with his attorney — and that he not contact any of the witnesses or the victim in the case. She also ordered him to give up any real firearms he might own.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 22.