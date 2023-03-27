GLOUCESTER — She’d known him since she was 17 and they’d been close friends since. He’d helped her move, and the two would often socialize with mutual friends. The two were sometimes intimate.
But the night of Dec. 11 was different, she would later tell police.
David Gaskill was drunk when she showed up at his apartment at 7 Helen Way in Gloucester, she told police. He’d invited her over to watch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs play the 49ers. But he was so intoxicated, she would later say, he fell over into a bathtub.
At some point, she told police, she noticed Gaskill, 38, had lost a tooth. When she pointed it out, he denied there was anything wrong with his mouth.
Then, Gaskill “flipped a switch,” she said. Over the next 40 minutes or so, police say, he repeatedly strangled and punched her, then shoved her face into a mirror.
The woman, who suffered injuries to her chin, tongue, neck and shoulders, told police she struggled to breathe and saw stars during the attack. Gaskill, she said, shook her by the neck.
As she tried to flee, he allegedly told her, “You can’t leave. You have to die.”
And as she screamed for help, hoping a neighbor would hear, he again allegedly warned, “Nobody will save you. You’re going to die tonight and it doesn’t matter who you pray to. I need to kill you.”
On Monday, an Essex County grand jury indicted Gaskill on charges that include attempted murder, five counts of strangulation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and witness intimidation.
Gaskill, who has been held without bail since his arrest in December, is expected to be arraigned on the indictments within the next several weeks. If convicted, Gaskill faces up to 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge alone.
The woman managed to leave with her keys, leaving behind other belongings, and went to a friend’s home. The friend’s husband flagged down a police officer on Washington Street.
Police took her report and attempted to find Gaskill. But when they went to his apartment, it was dark and locked.
The woman told investigators that the following morning, Gaskill had tried to play on her emotions, telling her if he was arrested, he wouldn’t see his daughter at Christmas. He then told her he didn’t recall the incident.
And then he made a third call, allegedly telling her to lie to police and tell them she’d harmed herself — and to cover her injuries with makeup.
Police took Gaskill into custody on a warrant a short time after that call, according to police and court records.
A message left for Gaskill’s attorney, Edward Pasquina, was not immediately returned on Friday.
While Gloucester police included Gaskill’s arrest in their daily police log last December, it was characterized only as a warrant arrest at the time. That’s the result of a 2014 Massachusetts law that requires police to withhold all reports of domestic violence, as well as sexual assault, from the public.
